OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 10, 2023 (Entering Week 9)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 22 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Canton McKinley (7-1) 24.2639, 2. Wadsworth (7-1) 22.3125, 3. Cleveland Heights (7-1) 21.4809, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 21.1047, 5. Mentor (5-3) 15.3516, 6. Medina (5-3) 12.0625, 7. Lorain (7-1) 11.9817, 8. Berea-Midpark (4-4) 11.4125, 9. Massillon Jackson (4-4) 10.3125, 10. Canton GlenOak (4-4) 9.5421, 11. Cle. John Marshall (3-4) 5.8432, 12. Strongsville (3-5) 5.2923, 13. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-7) 4.0938, 14. Euclid (1-7) 2.8228, 15. Elyria (1-7) 2.5, 16. Parma Normandy (1-6) 2.0794, 17. Brunswick (1-7) 1.4625, 18. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-7) 1.3561

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7-1) 25.1125, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-1) 21.525, 3. Centerville (7-1) 19.575, 4. Findlay (6-2) 18.6125, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 18.5625, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 16.7125, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 16.6625, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-1) 16.1125, 9. Perrysburg (6-2) 14.4625, 10. Miamisburg (6-2) 14.125, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-4) 12.65, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-4) 11.25, 13. Marysville (4-4) 10.15, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-6) 6.7765, 15. Springfield (3-5) 4.8355, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-6) 4.7125, 17. Beavercreek (2-6) 2.4741

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (8-0) 25.1, 2. Pickerington North (8-0) 22.5991, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (8-0) 19.95, 4. Pickerington Central (5-3) 14.75, 5. Westerville North (6-2) 14.6625, 6. Hilliard Darby (4-4) 14.3875, 7. Upper Arlington (5-3) 12.2, 8. Grove City (4-4) 11.925, 9. Hilliard Davidson (4-4) 9.8375, 10. Lancaster (4-4) 9.625, 11. Thomas Worthington (5-3) 9.175, 12. New Albany (3-5) 7.175, 13. Groveport-Madison (4-4) 6.9375, 14. Westerville Central (1-7) 3.3125, 15. Newark (2-6) 3.1375, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-7) 1.9625, 17. Galloway Westland (1-7) 1.9

Region 4 – 1. Milford (8-0) 24.075, 2. Cin. Princeton (8-0) 22.65, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (4-4) 15.8571, 4. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-3) 13.9255, 5. West Chester Lakota West (6-2) 13.275, 6. Hamilton (6-2) 12.625, 7. Cin. Elder (5-3) 12.3587, 8. Lebanon (5-3) 10.825, 9. Cin. Sycamore (5-3) 9.8625, 10. Mason (4-4) 7.75, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (3-5) 6.3375, 12. Middletown (3-5) 6.125, 13. Cin. Western Hills (3-5) 4.775, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-5) 4.2125, 15. Springboro (1-7) 1.8625, 16. Fairfield (1-7) 1.4625, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-7) 0.8125, 18t. Cin. Colerain (0-8) 0, 18t. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-8) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-0) 26.3836, 2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-1) 20.4063, 3. Hudson (6-2) 19.916, 4. Painesville Riverside (7-1) 19.5875, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (6-2) 13.9949, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-4) 12.9255, 7. Shaker Hts. (7-1) 12.4577, 8. Barberton (5-3) 10.5322, 9. Warren G. Harding (4-4) 9.4732, 10. Cle. John Hay (4-4) 8.9169, 11. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 8.6019, 12. Garfield Hts. (3-5) 6.25, 13. Cle. Benedictine (3-5) 5.875, 14. Akron Firestone (4-4) 5.6375, 15. Maple Hts. (4-4) 5.5543, 16. Twinsburg (4-4) 5.1375, 17. Eastlake North (3-5) 4.9375, 18. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-5) 4.6, 19. Mayfield (3-5) 4.4209, 20. Solon (1-6) 2.746

Region 6 – 1. Avon (8-0) 25.7715, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-2) 18.225, 3. Medina Highland (7-1) 15.4625, 4. Avon Lake (6-2) 14.7375, 5. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 14.2054, 6. Sylvania Southview (5-3) 11.425, 7. North Ridgeville (5-3) 11.3625, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-3) 10.3375, 9. Westlake (5-3) 9.6111, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-5) 9.0057, 11. Oregon Clay (3-5) 8.725, 12. Tol. Start (4-4) 7.425, 13. Grafton Midview (3-5) 7.225, 14. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 7.0569, 15. Lakewood (2-6) 6.0689, 16. Fremont Ross (2-6) 5.9375, 17. Amherst Steele (3-5) 5.4375, 18. Sylvania Northview (2-6) 4.925, 19. Tol. St. John’s (3-5) 4.4063, 20. Holland Springfield (2-6) 4.2875

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (8-0) 29.5652, 2. Canal Winchester (8-0) 21.7, 3. Uniontown Lake (6-2) 15.2696, 4. Green (5-3) 13.6375, 5. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (6-2) 12.0423, 6. Cols. Briggs (5-3) 11.625, 7. Cols. Northland (7-1) 11.55, 8. Westerville South (4-4) 10.375, 9. Cols. Independence (3-5) 10.1, 10. Cols. Walnut Ridge (3-5) 9.1957, 11. Massillon Perry (4-4) 9.1136, 12. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-5) 8.3546, 13. North Canton Hoover (3-4) 7.3571, 14. Cols. St. Charles (4-4) 7.3125, 15. Cols. Whetstone (3-5) 6.0125, 16. Grove City Central Crossing (3-5) 5.725, 17. Marion Harding (3-5) 5.5125, 18. Ashville Teays Valley (4-4) 5.0125, 19. Logan (2-6) 4.7973, 20. Sunbury Big Walnut (3-5) 4.3375

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (7-1) 20.1375, 2. Cin. Withrow (7-1) 17.4125, 3. Troy (7-1) 17.2607, 4. Clayton Northmont (5-3) 16.5158, 5. Harrison (6-2) 16.4722, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (6-2) 14.2625, 7. Loveland (5-3) 11.425, 8. Kings Mills Kings (4-4) 10.1875, 9. Xenia (4-4) 9.25, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-4) 9.0934, 11. Lima Senior (6-2) 8.875, 12. Sidney (4-4) 7.475, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 6.325, 14. Fairborn (3-5) 5.125, 15. Cin. Turpin (3-5) 4.325, 16. Piqua (2-6) 3.8375, 17. Trenton Edgewood (2-6) 3.8, 18. Oxford Talawanda (2-6) 3.0875, 19. Hamilton Ross (2-6) 2.9375, 20. Day. Belmont (1-6) 0.7143

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (8-0) 23.8393, 2. Geneva (7-1) 20.5871, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-1) 19.975, 4. Aurora (7-1) 16.2875, 5. Akron East (7-1) 15.4014, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-3) 15.1837, 7. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 14.2679, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-2) 13.923, 9. Canfield (4-3) 13.5056, 10. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 13.3125, 11. Madison (7-1) 13.0625, 12. Chardon (5-3) 12.5536, 13. New Philadelphia (6-2) 11.55, 14. Gates Mills Hawken (5-3) 11.2625, 15. Alliance (4-4) 10.5, 16. Youngstown Chaney (4-3) 8.7608, 17. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-4) 8.525, 18. Dover (4-4) 8.0791, 19. Alliance Marlington (5-3) 7.6709, 20. Chesterland West Geauga (3-5) 7.45

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-0) 23.6563, 2. Norton (8-0) 20.553, 3. Tiffin Columbian (7-1) 19.725, 4. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 17.8624, 5. Ontario (8-0) 17.725, 6. Rocky River (7-1) 16.4005, 7. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 15.6625, 8. Bay Village Bay (7-1) 14.75, 9. Defiance (6-2) 14.175, 10. Sandusky (5-3) 14.15, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-3) 9.8125, 12. Clyde (4-4) 8.7986, 13. Ashland (4-4) 8.2125, 14. Bowling Green (5-3) 7.525, 15. Maumee (4-4) 6.5, 16. Norwalk (3-5) 6.1534, 17. Richfield Revere (3-5) 5.225, 18. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-5) 4.7875, 19. Lexington (3-5) 4.675, 20. Tol. Scott (4-4) 4.425

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-0) 23.1625, 2. London (8-0) 20.3, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-1) 18.9205, 4. Jackson (7-1) 17.2247, 5. Granville (8-0) 14.6625, 6. Bellefontaine (6-2) 14.2, 7. Cols. Hamilton Township (8-0) 13.825, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-2) 11.9625, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-3) 11.6875, 10. New Concord John Glenn (7-1) 10.2, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-4) 9.2375, 12. Marietta (4-4) 7.047, 13. The Plains Athens (4-4) 6.0875, 14. Cols. South (4-4) 6.0688, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (4-4) 5.625, 16. Bexley (3-5) 4.9375, 17. Chillicothe (1-7) 1.8106, 18. Zanesville (1-7) 1.625, 19. Circleville (1-7) 1.5125, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-7) 0.6875

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 21.9625, 2. Vandalia Butler (6-2) 15.425, 3. Celina (7-1) 14.4375, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-2) 14.25, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 14.075, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 13.1654, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-2) 12.1408, 8. Wapakoneta (6-2) 11.9125, 9. Wilmington (6-2) 11.4875, 10. Bellbrook (5-3) 10.2375, 11. New Richmond (5-3) 8.7375, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-5) 8.1, 13. Elida (5-3) 7.85, 14. Hillsboro (4-4) 6.9125, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 6.25, 16. Monroe (2-6) 4.625, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-6) 4.2875, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-6) 4.2875, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (2-5) 3.4042, 20. Franklin (2-6) 3.2

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (8-0) 19.7625, 2. Mentor Lake Cath. (7-1) 18.2229, 3. Streetsboro (7-1) 17.2247, 4. Beloit West Branch (7-1) 15.6616, 5. Poland Seminary (7-1) 15.1566, 6. Struthers (6-2) 14.889, 7. Niles McKinley (5-3) 10.9, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 10.2128, 9. Lisbon Beaver (5-3) 9.0125, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-3) 7.475, 11. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-4) 7.4125, 12. Girard (4-4) 7.2, 13. East Liverpool (5-3) 6.8625, 14. Hubbard (4-4) 6.4171, 15. Peninsula Woodridge (4-4) 6.375, 16. Akron Buchtel (3-5) 5.6218, 17. Warrensville Hts. (2-6) 4.3, 18. Mogadore Field (3-5) 4.0293, 19. Ravenna (3-5) 3.9457, 20. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-6) 3.1771

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (7-0) 20.4365, 2. Cle. Glenville (5-2) 13.7176, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (6-2) 12.5375, 4. Shelby (6-2) 12.3875, 5. Caledonia River Valley (4-4) 10.5375, 6. Van Wert (5-3) 10.4375, 7. Galion (5-3) 10.3625, 8. Bellevue (3-5) 8.9577, 9. Wauseon (5-3) 8.7375, 10. Napoleon (4-4) 8.15, 11. Oberlin Firelands (4-4) 8.05, 12. Bryan (5-3) 7.6625, 13. Lima Bath (4-4) 6.075, 14. St. Marys Memorial (4-4) 6.0, 15. Cle. Central Cath. (3-5) 5.1403, 16. Vermilion (3-5) 4.8, 17. Elyria Cath. (2-6) 3.7487, 18. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 3.725, 19. Kenton (2-6) 3.0875, 20. Fostoria (2-6) 2.8125

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (8-0) 21.2125, 2. Steubenville (7-1) 20.0638, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 17.3718, 4. St. Clairsville (7-1) 17.0688, 5. Newark Licking Valley (6-2) 14.6173, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (7-1) 14.1, 7. Cols. Bishop Ready (7-1) 13.6654, 8. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 13.375, 9. Cols. East (6-2) 13.2904, 10. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-1) 12.9796, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-3) 11.9968, 12. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-3) 11.0625, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.6125, 14. McArthur Vinton County (7-1) 10.3876, 15. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-4) 9.3125, 16. Carrollton (5-3) 9.2125, 17. Johnstown (4-4) 7.325, 18. McConnelsville Morgan (4-4) 6.525, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (4-4) 4.7375, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-5) 4.6288

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-0) 25.5, 2. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.5, 3. Cin. Taft (6-2) 15.7577, 4t. Springfield Shawnee (7-1) 15.025, 4t. Chillicothe Unioto (7-1) 15.025, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-3) 11.6578, 7. Cin. Indian Hill (6-2) 11.6125, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-4) 11.4129, 9. Waverly (5-3) 11.0833, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (4-4) 10.975, 11. Eaton (6-2) 10.075, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-3) 9.8316, 13. Urbana (6-2) 8.8775, 14. Cleves Taylor (4-4) 7.642, 15. Day. Dunbar (4-3) 7.5963, 16. Reading (5-3) 7.475, 17. Greenfield McClain (5-3) 7.2375, 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 7.1125, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-4) 6.675, 20. Batavia (3-5) 6.375

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (8-0) 22.0625, 2. Canfield South Range (7-1) 19.6951, 3. Creston Norwayne (8-0) 16.3, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (6-2) 12.875, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (8-0) 12.8444, 6. Lorain Clearview (6-2) 11.5332, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-2) 10.6625, 8. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-3) 8.2625, 9. Burton Berkshire (4-4) 7.8441, 10. Conneaut (5-3) 7.7125, 11. Richmond Edison (6-2) 7.3889, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-4) 7.1125, 13. Youngstown Liberty (3-5) 5.95, 14. Smithville (5-3) 4.5082, 15. Orrville (4-4) 4.5, 16. Chagrin Falls (3-5) 4.35, 17. Coshocton (2-6) 4.0125, 18. Navarre Fairless (2-6) 3.8375, 19. Mantua Crestwood (4-4) 3.2986, 20. Wooster Triway (3-5) 3.2625

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 19.125, 2. Milan Edison (7-1) 15.6547, 3. Oak Harbor (8-0) 15.475, 4. Archbold (7-1) 14.05, 5. Coldwater (8-0) 13.4625, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 12.925, 7. Genoa Area (6-2) 12.6, 8. Huron (6-2) 11.3112, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 10.55, 10. Marion Pleasant (5-3) 8.9125, 11. Marengo Highland (4-4) 7.575, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-3) 6.4875, 13. Spencerville (3-5) 5.425, 14. Fredericktown (3-5) 4.4, 15. Port Clinton (3-5) 4.2625, 16. Richwood North Union (3-5) 4.0375, 17. Willard (4-4) 3.6812, 18. Delta (3-5) 2.975, 19. Bloomdale Elmwood (2-6) 2.7557, 20. Tontogany Otsego (2-6) 2.6125

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (7-1) 18.9375, 2. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 18.0669, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 17.4675, 4. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-1) 15.45, 5. Barnesville (8-0) 15.4407, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (8-0) 14.95, 7. Portsmouth West (7-1) 14.9211, 8. Heath (6-2) 11.3125, 9. South Point (5-3) 9.9217, 10. Cols. Africentric (5-3) 9.6625, 11. Wheelersburg (4-3) 9.3283, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 8.5332, 13. Utica (5-3) 7.9875, 14. New Lexington (4-4) 7.925, 15. Minford (4-3) 7.0476, 16. Centerburg (4-4) 6.8125, 17. Portsmouth (4-4) 6.709, 18. Worthington Christian (3-5) 6.411, 19. Chesapeake (3-5) 5.2759, 20. Piketon (5-3) 4.9834

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 18.7125, 2. Waynesville (7-1) 17.1, 3. Brookville (7-1) 13.6, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-2) 10.0625, 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-2) 9.2625, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.1736, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-3) 8.7875, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-2) 8.7125, 9. Middletown Madison (4-4) 8.3876, 10. Blanchester (5-3) 8.35, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-3) 7.3875, 12. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 6.9855, 13. Cin. Madeira (3-5) 6.8, 14. Cin. Mariemont (4-4) 6.725, 15. Casstown Miami East (4-4) 6.45, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 5.6051, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-4) 4.6888, 18. Carlisle (2-6) 4.3625, 19. Williamsport Westfall (4-4) 3.95, 20. Springfield Northwestern (3-5) 3.825

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (7-1) 17.1403, 2. Rootstown (7-0) 12.7384, 3. Mogadore (5-2) 11.7078, 4. Hanoverton United (7-1) 10.1625, 5. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-2) 9.6125, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-3) 9.4962, 7. Canton Central Cath. (5-3) 9.2141, 8. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-1) 8.9603, 9. Middlefield Cardinal (5-3) 7.4375, 10. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-4) 6.8125, 11. Mineral Ridge (5-3) 6.3, 12. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 5.6625, 13. Rittman (5-3) 5.5953, 14. Brookfield (4-4) 5.575, 15. Ravenna Southeast (6-2) 5.3327, 16. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-4) 4.225, 17. Columbiana (3-5) 3.975, 18. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-5) 3.1667, 19. Atwater Waterloo (2-6) 3.125, 20. Wickliffe (2-6) 2.9783

Region 22 – 1. Bluffton (8-0) 14.9625, 2. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-1) 13.298, 3. Columbus Grove (6-2) 12.3875, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 12.1696, 5. Carey (6-2) 10.1357, 6. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 9.65, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 9.2028, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 9.0871, 9. Sullivan Black River (6-2) 7.0026, 10. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 6.15, 11. Ashland Mapleton (4-4) 6.0164, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (4-4) 5.4375, 13. Ashland Crestview (3-5) 4.625, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-5) 4.4918, 15. Castalia Margaretta (4-4) 4.2219, 16. Paulding (5-3) 3.9875, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-4) 3.825, 18. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-5) 2.7891, 19. Van Buren (2-6) 2.7375, 20. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.45

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (8-0) 19.5625, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 18.8875, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (5-2) 11.8638, 4. Galion Northmor (6-2) 9.475, 5. Nelsonville-York (7-1) 9.303, 6. Martins Ferry (5-3) 8.6641, 7. Howard East Knox (5-3) 7.575, 8. Grandview Hts. (5-3) 7.4125, 9. Glouster Trimble (4-3) 7.3175, 10. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-4) 7.0095, 11. Newcomerstown (5-3) 6.8, 12. Marion Elgin (6-2) 6.5875, 13. Bellaire (4-4) 6.2519, 14. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-4) 5.9, 15. Grove City Christian (5-3) 5.0875, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-6) 4.575, 17. Loudonville (3-5) 4.2, 18. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-5) 3.7054, 19. Crooksville (3-5) 3.4625, 20. Newark Cath. (2-6) 3.4457

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (8-0) 18.5125, 2. Versailles (7-1) 14.0875, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-1) 13.7625, 4. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 12.8625, 5. Cin. Country Day (8-0) 11.6596, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 11.0875, 7. Anna (3-5) 5.6875, 8. New Paris National Trail (4-4) 4.875, 9. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-4) 4.7832, 10. Harrod Allen East (3-5) 4.5375, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-6) 4.375, 12. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-5) 2.7241, 13. New Lebanon Dixie (3-5) 2.4464, 14. Cin. Deer Park (2-6) 2.3625, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-6) 2.25, 16. Lucasville Valley (2-6) 1.8872, 17. Troy Christian (2-6) 1.325, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-7) 1.3, 19. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-7) 0.9625, 20t. Frankfort Adena (1-7) 0.95

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Malvern (7-1) 14.625, 2. Danville (8-0) 14.525, 3. Dalton (6-1) 13.7095, 4. New Middletown Springfield (6-2) 12.175, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-2) 11.9154, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 11.5354, 7. Monroeville (6-2) 11.5234, 8. Lowellville (7-1) 11.2625, 9. Toronto (7-1) 11.125, 10. Steubenville Cath. Central (8-0) 10.7813, 11. Lucas (5-3) 10.0372, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (6-2) 9.0625, 13. Salineville Southern (6-2) 8.5875, 14. Norwalk St. Paul (4-4) 7.6951, 15. McDonald (5-3) 7.575, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-4) 4.0, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-5) 2.8431, 18. Ashtabula St. John School (2-5) 1.9206, 19. Richmond Hts. (1-6) 1.8771, 20. Strasburg-Franklin (2-6) 1.6375, 21. Warren John F. Kennedy (2-5) 1.5974

Region 26 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-1) 14.8125, 2. Tiffin Calvert (7-0) 14.1032, 3. McComb (7-1) 13.575, 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-0) 13.3939, 5. Antwerp (7-1) 12.4625, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (8-0) 11.7125, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3) 10.3875, 8. Leipsic (6-2) 10.0, 9. Defiance Ayersville (6-2) 9.975, 10. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 9.8651, 11. Pioneer North Central (7-1) 9.3329, 12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-2) 8.6875, 13. Edon (6-2) 8.5268, 14. Arlington (5-3) 8.4, 15. Gibsonburg (4-4) 7.517, 16. Montpelier (6-2) 7.2003, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (6-2) 7.175, 18. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 6.775, 19. Morral Ridgedale (5-3) 4.2875, 20. Ada (3-5) 4.1625

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (7-1) 12.4271, 2. Beaver Eastern (8-0) 11.3523, 3. Caldwell (6-2) 8.8611, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (6-2) 8.45, 5. Hannibal River (5-2) 8.2679, 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-3) 6.2691, 7. Waterford (5-3) 5.6875, 8. Beallsville (5-3) 5.6284, 9. Crown City South Gallia (6-2) 5.0757, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 4.9491, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-5) 4.5568, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-4) 4.1163, 13. Bridgeport (3-5) 3.9523, 14. Corning Miller (4-4) 3.9217, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-6) 2.275, 16. Shadyside (2-6) 2.1349, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-5) 1.8059, 18. Racine Southern (2-6) 1.291, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-6) 0.875, 20. New Matamoras Frontier (1-7) 0.5

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.325, 2. Ansonia (8-0) 15.6625, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-1) 14.125, 4. Minster (7-1) 9.775, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-1) 9.7209, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (5-3) 9.225, 7. Cedarville (6-2) 8.0875, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 7.9236, 9. Fort Loramie (5-3) 7.3125, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 6.8375, 11. Mechanicsburg (4-4) 6.275, 12. Bradford (3-3) 4.9778, 13. New Bremen (3-5) 4.175, 14. St. Henry (2-6) 4.1625, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 4.0253, 16. Lockland (3-4) 2.5955, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-6) 1.2874, 18. Fort Recovery (1-7) 1.2, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-7) 0.5625, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-7) 0.5625