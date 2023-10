David Kee Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

David Thomas Kee, 69, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.

He is survived by his wife Theresa (Gilmore) Kee.

There will be no services at this time and Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

To make online condolences to the Kee family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.