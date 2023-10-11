Gerriel Brown Jr.

Gerriel Alexander Brown Jr., 45, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in UK Healthcare Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday at Christ Temple Church, Ashland, Kentucky with the visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

