ACTC spring registration is open

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

ASHLAND, Ky. — Registration for Spring 2024 classes at Ashland Community and Technical College opened Oct. 1. Classes are set to begin Jan. 8.

While full semester classes run through May 3, bi-term classes are eight-weeks long, half the length of traditional semester classes but with the same content as semester-long classes.

Incoming students should apply for admission. The online application can be found by visiting https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application/.

ACTC offers degrees, diplomas, and certificates in nearly 30 different programs.

To register for classes, students can call the Welcome Center at 326-2040 to schedule an appointment with an advisor.

