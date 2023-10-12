DeWine orders flags lowered in response to the attack on Israel Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

COLUMBUS — In response to the attack and invasion of Israel by Hamas, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered on Monday that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The order will be in effect until sunset on Saturday.

Hamas attacked southern Israeli town on Thursday, targeting civilians and taking hostages, with 600 estimated dead in the initial attack.

In response, Israel made a formal declaration of war on Sunday and launched strikes on the Gaza Strip.