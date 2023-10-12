Editorial: Looking to the future Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

In our time covering Lawrence County, we have invested a considerable amount of time in reporting on students in the county’s schools.

And we have always been impressed with the drive and accomplishments of youth in the region.

Whether it is through academic success, athletic achievements or extracurricular or outside projects, there is an abundance of talent and skills in the county’s students.

Email newsletter signup

And, as the years go by, we often see many students making repeat visits to our headlines, as they amass honors and awards.

That is the case for two students on today’s front page.

Bindi Staley and Kirsten Dome were recently named to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board, where they will have an opportunity to learn about the workings of government and public service.

The pair, who made the cut after an application process, were selected because they have demonstrated leadership and motivation throughout their lives.

Staley is an honors student at South Point who has set athletic records and has served on her school’s student council, while Dome, who is homeschooled, is an honors student who has been deeply involved in the county’s 4-H programs.

Both have shown the qualifications that Yost was seeking in the members of the board and are likely names we will hear more from in public life.

The program provides a great training ground and showcases tomorrow’s leaders today, and Staley and Dome epitomize what it is all about.

These two, no doubt, have a bright future – we congratulate them for the honor and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for them in decades to come.