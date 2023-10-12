ESPN to televise Marshall-James Madison game Published 11:57 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Associate A.D. of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Football’s Oct. 19 matchup against James Madison will be seen nationally on ESPN, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced on Monday afternoon.

The game was previously announced as a 7 p.m. kickoff with the option for either ESPN or ESPN2. The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced the definitive network for the game as part of the 12-day window agreement between the Sun Belt and its television contract with ESPN.

“Once again, the significance of our program is being recognized at a national level,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “We are grateful to ESPN for choosing Marshall, and I know our fans will make their decision a good one.”

The matchup of Marshall and James Madison will be a key contest within the Sun Belt’s East Division standings. While JMU is not eligible for the league title, they were selected to finish first in the 2023 SBC Preseason Poll by the league’s coaches.

Heading into this week’s action, Marshall is currently 4-1 and 1-0 in the SBC East standings while James Madison is 5-0 and 2-0 in the SBC.

Last season, Marshall went into Harrisonburg and spoiled JMU’s Homecoming with a 26-12 win that proved to be the lone home loss of the season for the Dukes, heightening what has already built into a fun SBC rivalry for both programs.

“This rivalry with these two programs is building into something which will always be marked by significance, no matter the sport,” Spears said. “What is happening here – this time at Marshall, this time in football – is just the beginning of many more competitive battles between our special universities. Their team will be ready, our team will be ready, and we get to showcase that in front of a national audience! I can’t wait. Let’s go! Welcome to Huntington, West Virginia, Marshall University and ‘The Joan!’”

Fans heading to the game are encouraged to download the HerdZone app to participate in the Herd Lights Show that will be featured at the JMU game.