Marshall sets ticket prices for 2024 baseball season Published 11:51 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Associate A.D. of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Fans of Marshall Baseball have waited a long time to have a front row seat to see history with a new ballpark in Huntington.

Now, Marshall Baseball fans can enhance their chances to become season-ticket holders during the historic inaugural season at Jack Cook Field.

“We could not be more excited for this community and for our student-athletes and coaches who will represent us all in the Sun Belt – one of the best baseball conferences in the country,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “You being part of the foundation and you being part of the community experience is critical to our long-term success in this sport, so buy a brick to etch your name in history, get season tickets and join us for our inaugural season at Jack Cook Field.”

Those wishing to purchase season tickets must first purchase a brick through the HerdBricks campaign by Oct. 31 to be included on the list for potential season ticket holders.

Those who make their HerdBricks purchase will be put in Priority Point order once that deadline is reached. Seat selection will begin on Dec. 1 and run through January, which leads up to the inaugural game at Jack Cook Field on March 1 against Manhattan. Marshall Baseball is tentatively scheduled to host 27 games in the inaugural season at Jack Cook Field, weather permitting.

“From Day 1 (March 14, 2022), we set out to get our baseball program, our university, our community and our region the ballpark it deserved,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The years of waiting, the years of unfulfilled commitments, the years of promises – they are all forever over. We have finally achieved our goal. Jack Cook Field is here and it will open in March 2024.

“We are so grateful to those who built this ballpark and to those who supported our efforts – from our state and local officials, such as Gov. Jim Justice and Mayor Steve Williams to our university leaders with the vision of President Brad D. Smith and our esteemed Board of Governors. There are so many folks who saw our vision. They never wavered and helped us shepherd the ballpark through to completion.”

Pricing and ticket quantities for Jack Cook Field will be based on the section of purchase as well as location and seats will also come with a donation to the Big Green’s Annual Fund.

Section configurations for Jack Cook Field are now complete with nine reserved sections for season tickets within the main bowl of the ballpark, which ranges from the first-base dugout to the third-base dugout.

Ticket prices for the sections are as follows:

Section 105 (directly behind home plate):

$600 per ticket for optimal seats (1 st row or aisle)

row or aisle) $500 per ticket for premium seat, not including aisle or front row

$300 required donation to 2024 Annual Fund per seat

***Limit 4 tickets per account

Sections 104 and 106 (directly beside Section 105):

$500 per ticket for optimal seats (1 st row or aisle)

row or aisle) $400 per ticket for premium seat, not including aisle or front row

$300 required donation to 2024 Annual Fund per seat

***Limit 6 tickets per account

Sections 103 and 107:

$400 per ticket for optimal seats (1 st row or aisle)

row or aisle) $300 per ticket for premium seat, not including aisle or front row

$150 required donation to 2024 Annual Fund per seat

***Limit 8 tickets per account

Sections 101-102 and 108-109:

$300 per ticket for optimal seats (1 st row or aisle)

row or aisle) $200 per ticket for premium seat, not including aisle or front row

$60 required donation to 2024 Annual Fund per seat

***Limit 8 tickets per account

Please note that these ticket prices do not include the March 20 home contest against West Virginia, which will be a standalone ticket. Season-ticket holders will have priority/first refusal to purchase tickets for that game.

The Big Green Priority Point System is used to determine rank order for seat allocations for Football, Men’s Basketball and Baseball season tickets, as well as premium seating, priority parking and tickets for both post-season and off-campus athletic events.

Priority points are awarded based on financial contributions to the Department of Athletics and to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation. All contributions that earn Priority Points are accrued on an annual basis and are re-calculated quarterly. For more information on the Big Green Priority Point System, 1-855-693-6662 customercare@herdbricks.com

To purchase HerdBricks and enhance your chances of being a 2024 Marshall baseball season ticket holder, 1-855-693-6662 customercare@herdbricks.com

Par Mar is the official presenting sponsor for Marshall Baseball during the 2024 season.