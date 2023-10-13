Fall block party set for this weekend

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Family Life Worship Center will be hosting a two-day fall block party this weekend.

The event will take place at the church, located at 209 N. Second St. in Ironton and will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will offer free hot dogs and hamburgers for the community, as well as inflatables, snacks and a cake walk.

There will be prizes for children, given out at the event on Sunday. Those who win must be present to receive a prize.

There will also be a coat giveaway at the event, with winter items available as long as supplies last.

