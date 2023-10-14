Kingrey fuels Titans win over Vikings Published 1:18 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans have been an explosive offensive team all season and they didn’t let up on Friday.

Duel threat quarterback Ethan Kingrey to led the Titans to a 48-12 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Symmes Valley Vikings on Friday.

Kingrey was 16-of-27 passing for 247 yards and 5 touchdowns while also running 10 times for 70 yards and a score.

Running back Jordan Davis carried 17 times for 135 yards as the Titans improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the SOC.

Symmes Valley (3-6, 1-3) was led by Will Jones who ran 21 times for 118 yards and scored both of the Vikings’ touchdowns.

The Titans took a 16-0 first quarter lead as Kingrey threw TD passes of 61 yards to Bryce McGraw and 16 to Eugene Collins.

Jones från 16 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 16-6 early in the second quarter, but Kingrey threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Myles Phillips and then ran 13 yards for a score and it was 28-6 at the half.

Jones broke free on a 30-yard scoring run to make it 28-12 to start the second half, but Kingrey hooked up with Phillips on a 21-yard scoring strike and Davis ran for the conversion to make it 36-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Luke Cassidy ran 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Kingrey and Chris Piccolo teamed up on a 54-yard scoring pass play to cap the scoring.

The Vikings close out the regular season next Friday at South Gallia.

Notre Dame 16 12 8 12 = 48

Sym. Valley 0 6 6 0 = 12

First Quarter

PND — Bryce McGraw 61 pass from Ethan Kingrey (Jordan Davis runs)

PND — Eugene Collins 16 pass from Ethan Kingrey (Jordan Davis runs)

Second Quarter

SV — Will Jones 16 run (run failed)

PND — Myles Phillips 19 pass from Ethan Kingrey (run failed)

PND — Ethan Kingrey 13 run (run fails)

Third Quarter

SV — Will Jones 30 run (run failed)

PND — Myles Phillips 21 pass from Ethan Kingrey (Jordan Davis run)

Fourth Quarter

PND — Luke Cassidy 40 run (pass failed)

PND — Chris Piccolo 54 pass from Ethan Kingrey (run failed)

———

NDSV

First downs 25 9

Rushes-yards 247 108

Passing yards 265 16

Total yards 512 124

Cmp-Att-Int 17-281 5-13-0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0

Penalties-yards 8-71 12-117

Punts-average 0-00.0 10-30.8

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Notre Dame: Jordan Davis 17-135, Ethan Kingrey 10-72 TD, Myles Phillips 2-4, Luke Cassidy 4-60 TD, Team 2-minus 3; Symmes Valley: Gradee Holland 8-8, Dylan Urban 1-1, Cam Webb 1-1, Will Jones 21-118 2-TD, Case Webb 1-1.

PASSING–Notre Dame: Ethan Kingrey 16-27-1 247 5-TD, Bryce McGraw 1-1-0 18; Symmes Valley: Gradee Holland 5-11-0 16, Dylan Urban 0-2-0.

RECEIVING–Notre Dame: Chris Piccolo 1-54 TD, Eugene Collins 1-16 TD, Bryce McGraw 2-69 TD, Jordan Davis 4-31, Myles Phillips 5-58 2-TD, Luke Cassidy 4-4; Symmes Valley: Gradee Holland 1-8, Sam McCleese 1-minus 1, Branson Edwards 1-0, Dylan Urban 1-3, Will Jones 1-7.