CCTC to acquire Proctorville Center Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

Property to be acquired from Ohio University

GETAWAY — Collins Career Technical Center has moved to expand its educational scope following the acquisition of the Proctorville Center from Ohio University.

The school said the “strategic acquisition presents new opportunities for growth for both the high school and adult education and customized training programs.”

“The new property will finally give our adult education program a stand-alone presence in the community,” CCTC Adult Education director Tim Johnson said. “We’ve heard for years that CCTC is Lawrence County’s best-kept secret. It’s surprising how many people think Collins is only a high school. We’ve provided adult career programs to students across the Tri-State for almost 50 years. This new property will solidify our spot for career technical education in the Tri-State.”

CCTC Superintendent Adam M. Pittis weighed in on acquisition.

“CCTC has a history of offering excellent academic and career training, helping students advance their careers and contribute to our communities,” Pittis said. “Collaborating with institutions such as Ohio University allows us to deliver vital

training, certifications, and credentials, paving the way to employment for individuals across the region. Our new location underscores our commitment to building a strong workforce, and we’re delighted to continue upholding the property’s role as a leading source of high-quality training. Our focus remains centered on preparing the citizens of the Proctorville area, Lawrence County, and the entire Tri-State for a brighter future.”

The Proctorville Center will primarily host most of the school’s allied health adult education programming. The shift allows for a focused, dedicated space for learners in the health field, catering to the increasing interest and demand in this sector.

Traditional trades programs will remain at CCTC’s Getaway campus, maintaining a continuity of education for its student body, spanning multiple disciplines.

The Coal Grove campus will continue to operate under the ownership of CCTC. Plans for enhancing its usage align with community needs, and local workforce trends are under assessment.

OU’s board of trustees recommended earlier this year to sell the Proctorville Center.