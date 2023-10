Commission to change meeting time Published 12:00 am Monday, October 16, 2023

The Lawrence County Commissioners are changing the time of their regular weekly meetings.

The meeting will still take place on Tuesdays, but will now begin at 11 a.m., a half hour earlier than the previous meeting time.

Meeting will still take place in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, located on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.

The change takes affect this week.