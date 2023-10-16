Marshall athletics announces inaugural Herdtoberfest Published 8:07 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Associate A.D. of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Athletics announces its first HerdtoberFest event, which will take place between the Marshall Men’s and Women’s Soccer matches from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. The Women’s Soccer team takes on Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. while the No. 1-ranked Men’s Soccer team takes on Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. You will need a ticket to one of the games to enter Herdtober fest. To purchase a ticket to the game, click here!

In partnership with Kindred Communications, HerdtoberFest features music from DJ Ill Spin, inflatables and pumpkin painting with student-athletes, Fall Photos with Marco and more. The first 200 fans will receive a free Herd Beer stein.

We look forward to seeing you join us at HerdtoberFest on Oct. 22.