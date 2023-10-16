Vivian Malloy Published 7:45 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Vivian F. Malloy of Ashland, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord and savior on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

She was born the daughter of Charles and Dorothy McClellan, of Ironton.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Bernard E. Malloy; and a brother, John McClellan.

She is survived by a brother, Charles (Sonny) McClellan; her five children, David Malloy, Cathy Phillips, Mike Malloy (Tiffany), Patricia Salisbury (Keith) and Todd Malloy; grandchildren, Joe Mowery, Rob Mowery (Heather), Chris DeHart (Kellee), Chrisanne Malloy, Trish Malloy-Merkle (Joe), Josh Salisbury (Marissa), Alex Malloy (Kelsey), Tristan Malloy, Jacob Underwood (Alex) and Jacob Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mowery, Alison DeHart, Kinley Mowery, Presley Mowery, Brayden DeHart, Parker Merkle, Hayes Malloy, Avery Salisbury and James Merkle (and soon to be, Vivian Raye Malloy).

Vivian was a graduate of Ironton High School Class of ’49, where she was secretary and treasurer for 60-plus years. She worked at C&O Railroad as chief clerk and retired after 40 years. She was the secretary and treasurer of the C&O Retirees Breakfast Club for the past 13 years.

Viv was an active member of the Ashland Senior Center, Tuesday Canasta Club, Friday’s Bunco Group, and a former member of Lions Club, Red Hat Society, Bereavement Committee at Holy Family Catholic Church for 23 years, volunteer at the Red Cross Blood Drive for 26 years and a volunteer for Foster Grandparent Program through Pathways for three years.

Her loves were her grandkids, line dancing, playing cards, her African Violets and deserts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashlandby V. Rev. D. Andrew Garner, KHS with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation for Vivian will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lazear Funeral Home Chapel in Ashland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 900 Winchester Ave, Ashland, Ky, 41101 and the Community Hospice Care Center at 1538 Central Ave in Ashland, Ky 41101.

Lazear Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to have been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Malloy.