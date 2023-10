Brian Johnston Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Brian Robert Johnston, 33, of Crown City, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

The family invites all who knew and loved Brian to celebrate his life and birthday on from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Proctorville Women’s Club in Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.