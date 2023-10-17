Jenny Burcham Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

July 11, 1931 — Oct. 16, 2023

Virginia “Jenny” Mae Burcham went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at her residence in Scottown.

She was reunited with her loving husband and best friend of 62 years, Ray “Curly” Burcham. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Milton, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Carbie (Little) Jenkins; a sister, Mary Murnahan; two brothers, Eugene Jenkins and Charles Jenkins; and a daughter-in-law, Libby Burcham.

She is survived by her three children, Linda Trollinger, Vickie (Danny) Wilson and Michael Burcham; five grandkids, Mark (Suzanne) Trollinger, Julie Dillon (Ryan Sells), Kristie (Steve) Owens, Dustin Wilson (Kassie Large) and Lindsay Burcham; 11 great-grandchildren, Drew, Jenna, Wyatt, Levi, Lilly, Samuel, Taylor, Blake, Evan, Ryder and one on the way, Hallie Grae Virginia; one sister, Minnie Hilgenberg; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her passing.

Jenny was of the Christian faith and was a member of Centerpoint Church, but was attending Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Jenny was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a strong woman who taught her family the true meaning of life. Jenny was a hard worker and enjoyed sitting on the porch, working word search puzzles and watching any and all sports — especially those where her kids, grandkids and great grandkids played.

She was a terrific mother and role model for all those she came in contact with during her 92 years on earth.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Pastor Mark Fields officiating. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, and noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Virginia’s name to Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1386 Township Road 165, Willow Wood, Ohio 45696.

To offer the Burcham family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.