Kenneth Griffin Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Kenneth Dwayne Griffin, 60, of Huntington, West Virginia, deid Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Elder Anthony Allen and Pastor Carolyn Germaine officiating, at Full Gospel Assembly Church, 2101 Tenth Ave., Huntington. Hall visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Burlington 37 Cemetery.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.