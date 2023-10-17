Norma Loftis

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Obituaries

Norma Frances Childress Lemon Loftis, 103, of Proctorville, formerly of Cross Lanes, Wesy Virginia, died at her residence at the Wyngate at RiversEdge on Monday.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston, West Virginia. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Hall Funeral and

Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com

