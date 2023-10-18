EDITORIAL: Discourse is needed for voters Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

We have only a few weeks to go until voters will make their decision in the Nov. 7 general election.

In addition to two statewide issues on the ballot, people in Lawrence County will cast ballots on mayoral, council, school board and trustee races.

Civic groups have organized two forums for local candidates, one in Ironton and one in Coal Grove, which were both well attended by the public.

Most of the invited candidates showed up to make their case to voters, which is a a great service to voters and we commend the Ironton Rotary Club and the Coal Grove Betterment Club for putting both together.

In the Ironton mayoral race, The Tribune has sent our questionnaires to all five candidates and we will publish the results at the end of the month. We encourage all running to send their replies to better inform voters.

Our Letter to the Editor spot remains open regarding the election on our opinion page until Nov. 1. We encourage candidates for all offices, as well as their supporters to speak their minds (in 300 words or less). Letters can be sent via the form on our website, emailed to briefs@irontontribune.com or mailed to the address below – and must be received by Oct. 30.

Dialogue and public discussion is key to an informed electorate and we hope all do their part.