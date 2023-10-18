Howard Curtis

Published 5:59 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By Obituaries

Howard Milford Curtis, 67, of South Point, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Payne Curtis.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

Mary Holschuh

Roberta Lovejoy

Samantha Maynard

Jenny Burcham

Print Article

  • Polls

    How likely are you to vote in this November’s general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections