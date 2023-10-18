Howard Curtis Published 5:59 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Howard Milford Curtis, 67, of South Point, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Payne Curtis.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.