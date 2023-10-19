Election letter guidelines Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

The Tribune encourages letters related to candidates and issues in the Nov. 7 general election. Letters must be received by Oct. 30

Election-related news coverage will be at the sole discretion of the newspaper’s publisher and editorial board in the name of newsworthiness, reader interest and information.

Also:

• Election-related letters MUST address pertinent or timely issues of interest to our readers at-large.

• Letters must ensure any information about a candidate is accurate, fair and not from second-hand knowledge or hearsay.

• Letters should explain the reasons to support candidates based on personal experience and perspective rather than partisanship and campaign-style rhetoric.

• Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes; this constitutes paid political advertising.

• The newspaper is likely to reject singular letters to the editor that are “signed” or submitted under the names of multiple authors. We will not publish such letters without information provided that allows us to promptly verify that each signatory is aware of and has agreed to the contents of the letter.

• The newspaper strongly encourages writers to limit letters to 300 words or less.