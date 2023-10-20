Harold Giles Published 3:18 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Harold “Tinker” Arthur Giles, 81, of Pedro, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Pruitt) Giles.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. S 6th St., Ironton, with Brother Jessie Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery in Pedro. Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service on Tuesday.

To offer the Giles family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.