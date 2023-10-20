Raising awareness Published 12:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Display teaches about colon cancer risks

Those in the area of Family Medical Center in Ironton on Thursday may have been drawn in by an unusual sight, which, hopefully, provided them with some helpful information.

A giant, inflatable colon was set up on the facility’s parking lot, as part of an effort to educate the public about detection of colon cancer.

“We’re giving guided tours of the inflatable colon,” Angelea Pleasant, community health director for Family Medical Center, said. “And information on how colon cancer progresses from benign to malignant to advanced cancer.”

Pleasant said, in addition to Grace Cox, from FMC, they had two representatives from the Ohio State University’s James Cancer Center, Darla Fickle and Madison Justice, on hand to provide information.

“We are doing this to raise awareness in the community,” Justice said, noting that the display drew in a lot of foot traffic.

“People see it and it is an effective way to teach people to get screened and get a colonoscopy,” she said.

Organizers said those interested in more information can contact Family Medical Centers and the James Center.