Thursday’s College & High School Football Scores

Published 12:23 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Thursday’s Football Scores

Bedford 20, Warrensville Hts. 6

Cin. Taft 33, Cin. Woodward 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 6, South 0

Cols. Northland 27, Cols. Beechcroft 20

Day. Dunbar 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Delaware Buckeye Valley 23, Whitehall-Yearling 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 27, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Marion Elgin 26, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Tol. Waite 36, Tol. Woodward 0

Kentucky H.S. Athletic Association

Thursday’s Football Scores

Highlands 57, Scott 6

Lou. Butler 35, IHS 8

Lou. Western 34, Lou. Waggener 8

Newport Central Catholic 49, Bellevue 14

Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 30

Spencer Co. 25, North Oldham 14

Wes Virginia H.S. Athletic Association

Thursday’s Football Scores

Paden City 47, Hancock, Md. 7

Uniontown, Pa. 14, Petersburg 6

Thursday’s College Football Scores

EAST

Frostburg St. 28, W. Virginia St. 14

James Madison 20, Marshall 9

NC Central 16, Morgan St. 10

SOUTH

SE Louisiana 37, Northwestern St. 20

SOUTHWEST

Rice 42, Tulsa 10

