Thursday’s College & High School Football Scores
Published 12:23 am Friday, October 20, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Thursday’s Football Scores
Bedford 20, Warrensville Hts. 6
Cin. Taft 33, Cin. Woodward 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 6, South 0
Cols. Northland 27, Cols. Beechcroft 20
Day. Dunbar 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 23, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Gates Mills Gilmour 27, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Marion Elgin 26, Dola Hardin Northern 21
Tol. Waite 36, Tol. Woodward 0
Kentucky H.S. Athletic Association
Thursday’s Football Scores
Highlands 57, Scott 6
Lou. Butler 35, IHS 8
Lou. Western 34, Lou. Waggener 8
Newport Central Catholic 49, Bellevue 14
Shelby Valley 58, East Ridge 30
Spencer Co. 25, North Oldham 14
Wes Virginia H.S. Athletic Association
Thursday’s Football Scores
Paden City 47, Hancock, Md. 7
Uniontown, Pa. 14, Petersburg 6
Thursday’s College Football Scores
EAST
Frostburg St. 28, W. Virginia St. 14
James Madison 20, Marshall 9
NC Central 16, Morgan St. 10
SOUTH
SE Louisiana 37, Northwestern St. 20
SOUTHWEST
Rice 42, Tulsa 10