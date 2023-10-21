Apple festival set for weekend Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Rome Beauty Apple Festival is set to kick off today and continue through Sunday.

The event, which take place at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 20 Township Road 1087, will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Planned for the event are a car show, apple butter, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, inflatables for children, a cornhole tournament, a pickleball tournament, a Little Miss Rome beauty contest, animals and craft and food vendors.

The festival is named for the Rome Beauty Apple, a red, glossy cooking apple which was originated by the Gillett family in Rome Township in the early 1800s.

For more information, visit www.romebeautyapplefestival.square.site.