Cramblit wins key union endorsements Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

Police, fire, city workers unions back mayor for re-election

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II recently became the recipient of three endorsements from workers in the city, a first for a mayoral candidate in the city’s history.

Om Monday, Cramblit was endorsed for re-election by AFSCME Local 771, which represents workers in the street and sewer departments, the water department, water distribution and the flood and sanitation departments.

Email newsletter signup

Mike DePriest, speaking for the union, said the endorsement comes from the good working relationship they have with the mayor.

“He’s actually fair and works with us,” DePriest said. “He works with the police and fire departments. And the council members work with us and him.”

As was the case with all three unions, DePriest said members were appreciative of the mayor for better equipping their departments.

“He got us new vehicles and equipment,” DePriest said. “He got us things we’ve needed for 15 years. He’s a team player and he’s on our team.”

Also this week, Cramblit picked up the endorsement of Fraternal Order of Police Local Lodge No. 75, representing those working in the city’s police department.

Det. Capt. Brian Pauley, who serves as president of the union, said the endorsement was a unanimous vote.

“He has been a good asset for the police department,” Pauley said. “Any time we need something, he is always available.”

Pauley said, in addition to getting equipment for police, Cramblit has “fought for fair and competitive wages” for police.

“He is well suited for the position of mayor,” Pauley said.

On Tuesday, Cramblit was endorsed by Ironton Professional Firefighters Local 532.

Capt. Craig Thomas, speaking for the union, said “Mayor Cramblit has done an excellent job with managing the city as a whole.”

“Not just the fire department, but all city services,” Thomas said.

Thomas, who has worked for the city for more than three decades, said Cramblit was “very safety minded” and “one of the best mayors I’ve worked for.”

“He’s done an excellent job these last four years and deserves to be re-elected,” Thomas said.

Thomas pointed to paving projects in the city, as well as the beginning of work on the Green Valley stormwater project as accomplishments.

“I think the mayor and council work well together as a whole,” Thomas said.

He said the department has been brought up to full staff on personnel and that needed equipment, such as a new Ford F-550 mini pumper truck and battery powered rescue equipment, such as the jaws of life, have been secured for the department.

In addition to these three union endorsements, Cramblit also received the endorsement of Carpenters Local Union No. 472 earlier this year.

The mayor said he was “extremely humbled” by all of the endorsements.

“We put a lot of work into building up these unions and getting them equipment needed to carry out services for the public,” he said. “We’ve come a long way toward building up the entire workforce. I’ve worked very closely with these guys the past four years.”

Cramblit faces challengers Amanda Cleary, Chris Perry, Hugh Scott and Kelly Greco-Smith in the Nov. 7 general election. Early voting is now underway.