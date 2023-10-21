EDITORIAL: Twice the celebration for Ironton Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

Ironton Elementary School had good reason to celebrate on Wednesday afternoon.

The school received a five-star overall rating on the latest set of Ohio School Report Cards, the first time they have achieved this in their history. This is the highest score possible on the report cards.

We commend the administrators, teachers, faculty and, of course, the students for attaining this.

And this includes partners in the community and outside, which brings us to the other reason for the assembly the school hosted that day.

Officials for the Heroic Game Day Statewide Skills Competition visited the school to present Ironton Elementary with the championship banner for Ohio.

The school won the event against 39 others statewide, easily winning the competition with over 200,000 points.

Heroic Game Day is a school-based platform, which is done as an addition, and not in place of, classroom learning, and teaches children important skills such as leadership, digital and financial literacy, citizenship, health and wellness, resilience and habit and goal setting.

And these skills are then applicable in academic learning, as the report cards demonstrated. The school and those with Heroic Game Day said there was a direct correlation in the two achievements.

New and innovative methods of learning are always appreciated — it was a job well done by all involved and we congratulate them.