Friday’s Kentucky & West Virginia High School Football Scores
Published 2:03 am Saturday, October 21, 2023
Kentucky High School Athletic Association
Friday’s Football Scores
Adair Co. 49, McCreary Central 20
Allen Co.-Scottsville 20, Hopkinsville 19, OT
Beechwood 41, Bracken Co. 0
Belfry 54, Powell Co. 15
Bell Co. 41, Clay Co. 20
Betsy Layne 32, Pike Co. Central 21
Bishop Brossart 57, Trimble Co. 28
Bowling Green 48, Greenwood 13
Boyd Co. 22, Lawrence Co. 14
Boyle Co. 49, Wayne Co. 14
Breathitt Co. 50, Danville 13
Campbell Co. 28, Great Crossing 22
Campbellsville 21, Lou. Ky. Country Day 13
Carroll Co. 21, Gallatin Co. 9
Casey Co. 41, Marion Co. 32
Caverna 52, Ballard Memorial 6
Central Hardin 43, Barren Co. 0
Collins 21, South Oldham 20
Conner 38, Boone Co. 13
Cooper 21, Dixie Heights 14
Corbin 55, Perry Co. Central 0
Cov. Catholic 50, Mason Co. 14
Crittenden Co. 27, Caldwell Co. 7
Daviess Co. 14, McCracken County (Paducah) 6
East Carter 28, Russell 21
Fleming Co. 41, Bath Co. 0
Frankfort 43, Berea 0
Franklin Co. 49, Western Hills 0
Frederick Douglass 50, George Rogers Clark 6
Glasgow 47, Butler Co. 0
Graves Co. 55, Muhlenberg County 21
Grayson Co. 53, Breckinridge County 0
Green Co. 38, Metcalfe Co. 21
Greenup Co. 55, Rowan Co. 19
Hancock Co. 30, Hopkins Co. Central 20
Harrison Co. 45, Holmes 0
Hart Co. 21, Franklin-Simpson 18
Henderson Co. 64, Christian Co. 32
Henry Co. 34, Shelby Co. 28
Jellico, Tenn. 31, Jackson Co. 7
Johnson Central 36, Ashland Blazer 33
Letcher County Central 35, Whitley Co. 31
Lex. Bryan Station 49, Madison Central 3
Lex. Christian 55, Washington Co. 12
Lex. Dunbar 16, Lex. Lafayette 14
Lex. Sayre 12, Eminence 8
Lex. Tates Creek 35, Lex. Henry Clay 6
Lexington Catholic 72, Pendleton Co. 0
Lloyd Memorial 47, Bourbon Co. 6
Logan Co. 49, Warren East 21
Lou. Atherton 24, Lou. Fairdale 6
Lou. Ballard 48, Lou. Eastern 0
Lou. Central 50, LaRue Co. 7
Lou. Christian Academy 55, Elizabethtown 7
Lou. DeSales 49, Lou. Doss 14
Lou. DuPont Manual 48, Meade Co. 21
Lou. Fern Creek 43, Lou. Southern 0
Lou. Holy Cross 42, Bethlehem 27
Lou. Jeffersontown 42, Lou. Valley 8
Lou. Male 42, Bullitt East 6
Lou. Seneca 47, Bullitt Central 7
Lou. St. Xavier 55, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Lou. Trinity 38, Oldham County 0
Ludlow 38, Cov. Holy Cross 13
Madison Southern 39, West Jessamine 7
Madisonville 45, Owensboro 38
Magoffin Co. 38, Estill Co. 19
Martin County 55, Floyd Central 16
Mayfield 49, Murray 14
McLean Co. 44, Trigg Co. 14
Mercer Co. 48, Garrard Co. 20
Monroe Co. 42, Clinton Co. 22
Montgomery Co. 14, East Jessamine 13
Morgan Co. 48, Phelps 8
Nelson Co. 32, John Hardin 28
Newport 38, Dayton 7
North Bullitt 21, Lou. Moore 20
North Hardin 49, Warren Central 16
North Laurel 28, Harlan Co. 12
Owensboro Apollo 30, Marshall Co. 13
Owensboro Catholic 56, Fort Campbell 7
Paducah Tilghman 70, Calloway Co. 7
Paris 31, Fairview 0
Pikeville 43, Hazard 7
Pineville 29, Lynn Camp 23
Prestonsburg 52, Knott Co. Central 20
Raceland 49, Nicholas Co. 14
Rockcastle Co. 52, Knox Central 14
Russellville 42, Fulton Co. 6
Ryle 24, Simon Kenton 21
Somerset 36, Leslie Co. 13
South Warren 41, Ohio Co. 0
Southwestern 28, Pulaski Co. 16
Taylor Co. 37, Lincoln Co. 21
Thomas Nelson 18, Grant Co. 12
Todd Co. Central 26, Edmonson Co. 14
Virginia High, Va. 61, Jenkins 14
Walton-Verona 24, Owen Co. 0
West Carter 41, Lewis Co. 6
Williamsburg 28, Harlan 14
Woodford Co. 40, Anderson Co. 0
West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Association
Friday’s Football Scores
Beallsville, Ohio 32, Van 8
Belpre, Ohio 31, Clay-Battelle 13
Buckhannon-Upshur 41, Grafton 6
Cabell Midland 31, Huntington 21
Cameron 35, Oak Glen 0
Chapmanville 35, Logan 14
Doddridge County 20, East Hardy 10
East Fairmont 24, Elkins 7
Frankfort 48, Berkeley Springs 0
Greenbrier West 48, Sherman 0
Hurricane 44, Riverside 7
Independence 46, Nicholas County 0
James Monroe 35, Liberty Raleigh 0
Jefferson 33, Musselman 14
Keyser 49, Moorefield 2
Lewis County 39, Philip Barbour 38
Lincoln 21, Liberty Harrison 16
Lincoln County 38, Braxton County 0
Linsly 27, Trinity, Pa. 3
Magnolia 33, Ravenswood 6
Man 35, Buffalo 0
Martinsburg 23, Spring Mills 6
Meadow Bridge 14, Montcalm 12
Morgantown 48, John Marshall 0
Mount View 24, Clay County 21
North Marion 21, Herbert Hoover 14
Oak Hill 12, Bluefield 0
Parkersburg 56, Capital 14
Parkersburg South 72, Greenbrier East 7
Point Pleasant 14, Robert C. Byrd 7
River View 47, Twin Valley, Va. 8
Roane County 25, Mingo Central 0
Scott 28, Poca 0
Shady Spring 33, Ripley 18
South Harrison 30, Calhoun County 8
Spring Valley 17, George Washington 14
St. Albans 28, South Charleston 6
St. Marys 47, Ritchie County 7
Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 34, Parkersburg Catholic 0
Summers County 57, Pocahontas County 12
Tolsia 44, Hurley, Va. 14
Tucker County 40, Smithsburg, Md. 6
Tug Valley 49, Westside 27
Uniontown, Pa. 14, Petersburg 6
University 50, Preston 19
Valley Wetzel 46, Hundred 22
Wahama 64, Webster County 13
Washington 38, Hampshire 0
Wayne 49, Sissonville 7
Weir 47, E. Liverpool, Ohio 12
Wheeling Central 49, Harbor Creek, Pa. 20
Wheeling Park 61, Brooke 6
Williamstown 51, Tyler Consolidated 6
Winfield 41, Nitro 13
Wirt County 22, Gilmer County 20
Wyoming East 14, PikeView 8