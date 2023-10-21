Friday’s Kentucky & West Virginia High School Football Scores

Published 2:03 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By The Associated Press

Kentucky High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Adair Co. 49, McCreary Central 20

Allen Co.-Scottsville 20, Hopkinsville 19, OT

Beechwood 41, Bracken Co. 0

Belfry 54, Powell Co. 15

Bell Co. 41, Clay Co. 20

Betsy Layne 32, Pike Co. Central 21

Bishop Brossart 57, Trimble Co. 28

Bowling Green 48, Greenwood 13

Boyd Co. 22, Lawrence Co. 14

Boyle Co. 49, Wayne Co. 14

Breathitt Co. 50, Danville 13

Campbell Co. 28, Great Crossing 22

Campbellsville 21, Lou. Ky. Country Day 13

Carroll Co. 21, Gallatin Co. 9

Casey Co. 41, Marion Co. 32

Caverna 52, Ballard Memorial 6

Central Hardin 43, Barren Co. 0

Collins 21, South Oldham 20

Conner 38, Boone Co. 13

Cooper 21, Dixie Heights 14

Corbin 55, Perry Co. Central 0

Cov. Catholic 50, Mason Co. 14

Crittenden Co. 27, Caldwell Co. 7

Daviess Co. 14, McCracken County (Paducah) 6

East Carter 28, Russell 21

Fleming Co. 41, Bath Co. 0

Frankfort 43, Berea 0

Franklin Co. 49, Western Hills 0

Frederick Douglass 50, George Rogers Clark 6

Glasgow 47, Butler Co. 0

Graves Co. 55, Muhlenberg County 21

Grayson Co. 53, Breckinridge County 0

Green Co. 38, Metcalfe Co. 21

Greenup Co. 55, Rowan Co. 19

Hancock Co. 30, Hopkins Co. Central 20

Harrison Co. 45, Holmes 0

Hart Co. 21, Franklin-Simpson 18

Henderson Co. 64, Christian Co. 32

Henry Co. 34, Shelby Co. 28

Jellico, Tenn. 31, Jackson Co. 7

Johnson Central 36, Ashland Blazer 33

Letcher County Central 35, Whitley Co. 31

Lex. Bryan Station 49, Madison Central 3

Lex. Christian 55, Washington Co. 12

Lex. Dunbar 16, Lex. Lafayette 14

Lex. Sayre 12, Eminence 8

Lex. Tates Creek 35, Lex. Henry Clay 6

Lexington Catholic 72, Pendleton Co. 0

Lloyd Memorial 47, Bourbon Co. 6

Logan Co. 49, Warren East 21

Lou. Atherton 24, Lou. Fairdale 6

Lou. Ballard 48, Lou. Eastern 0

Lou. Central 50, LaRue Co. 7

Lou. Christian Academy 55, Elizabethtown 7

Lou. DeSales 49, Lou. Doss 14

Lou. DuPont Manual 48, Meade Co. 21

Lou. Fern Creek 43, Lou. Southern 0

Lou. Holy Cross 42, Bethlehem 27

Lou. Jeffersontown 42, Lou. Valley 8

Lou. Male 42, Bullitt East 6

Lou. Seneca 47, Bullitt Central 7

Lou. St. Xavier 55, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Lou. Trinity 38, Oldham County 0

Ludlow 38, Cov. Holy Cross 13

Madison Southern 39, West Jessamine 7

Madisonville 45, Owensboro 38

Magoffin Co. 38, Estill Co. 19

Martin County 55, Floyd Central 16

Mayfield 49, Murray 14

McLean Co. 44, Trigg Co. 14

Mercer Co. 48, Garrard Co. 20

Monroe Co. 42, Clinton Co. 22

Montgomery Co. 14, East Jessamine 13

Morgan Co. 48, Phelps 8

Nelson Co. 32, John Hardin 28

Newport 38, Dayton 7

North Bullitt 21, Lou. Moore 20

North Hardin 49, Warren Central 16

North Laurel 28, Harlan Co. 12

Owensboro Apollo 30, Marshall Co. 13

Owensboro Catholic 56, Fort Campbell 7

Paducah Tilghman 70, Calloway Co. 7

Paris 31, Fairview 0

Pikeville 43, Hazard 7

Pineville 29, Lynn Camp 23

Prestonsburg 52, Knott Co. Central 20

Raceland 49, Nicholas Co. 14

Rockcastle Co. 52, Knox Central 14

Russellville 42, Fulton Co. 6

Ryle 24, Simon Kenton 21

Somerset 36, Leslie Co. 13

South Warren 41, Ohio Co. 0

Southwestern 28, Pulaski Co. 16

Taylor Co. 37, Lincoln Co. 21

Thomas Nelson 18, Grant Co. 12

Todd Co. Central 26, Edmonson Co. 14

Virginia High, Va. 61, Jenkins 14

Walton-Verona 24, Owen Co. 0

West Carter 41, Lewis Co. 6

Williamsburg 28, Harlan 14

Woodford Co. 40, Anderson Co. 0

 

West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Beallsville, Ohio 32, Van 8

Belpre, Ohio 31, Clay-Battelle 13

Buckhannon-Upshur 41, Grafton 6

Cabell Midland 31, Huntington 21

Cameron 35, Oak Glen 0

Chapmanville 35, Logan 14

Doddridge County 20, East Hardy 10

East Fairmont 24, Elkins 7

Frankfort 48, Berkeley Springs 0

Greenbrier West 48, Sherman 0

Hurricane 44, Riverside 7

Independence 46, Nicholas County 0

James Monroe 35, Liberty Raleigh 0

Jefferson 33, Musselman 14

Keyser 49, Moorefield 2

Lewis County 39, Philip Barbour 38

Lincoln 21, Liberty Harrison 16

Lincoln County 38, Braxton County 0

Linsly 27, Trinity, Pa. 3

Magnolia 33, Ravenswood 6

Man 35, Buffalo 0

Martinsburg 23, Spring Mills 6

Meadow Bridge 14, Montcalm 12

Morgantown 48, John Marshall 0

Mount View 24, Clay County 21

North Marion 21, Herbert Hoover 14

Oak Hill 12, Bluefield 0

Parkersburg 56, Capital 14

Parkersburg South 72, Greenbrier East 7

Point Pleasant 14, Robert C. Byrd 7

River View 47, Twin Valley, Va. 8

Roane County 25, Mingo Central 0

Scott 28, Poca 0

Shady Spring 33, Ripley 18

South Harrison 30, Calhoun County 8

Spring Valley 17, George Washington 14

St. Albans 28, South Charleston 6

St. Marys 47, Ritchie County 7

Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 34, Parkersburg Catholic 0

Summers County 57, Pocahontas County 12

Tolsia 44, Hurley, Va. 14

Tucker County 40, Smithsburg, Md. 6

Tug Valley 49, Westside 27

Uniontown, Pa. 14, Petersburg 6

University 50, Preston 19

Valley Wetzel 46, Hundred 22

Wahama 64, Webster County 13

Washington 38, Hampshire 0

Wayne 49, Sissonville 7

Weir 47, E. Liverpool, Ohio 12

Wheeling Central 49, Harbor Creek, Pa. 20

Wheeling Park 61, Brooke 6

Williamstown 51, Tyler Consolidated 6

Winfield 41, Nitro 13

Wirt County 22, Gilmer County 20

Wyoming East 14, PikeView 8

