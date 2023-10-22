Sprague announces plans for $20 million Israel Bond purchase Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague last week announced plans to purchase $20 million in five-year, fixed-rate Israel Bonds.

“Now is the time to stand with Israel,” Sprague said. “For 30 years, Israel Bonds have been — and continue to be — a strong investment for the Ohio Treasury. We’re proud to make this $20 million purchase and provide desperately needed liquidity to Israel as they fight against these heinous acts of terrorism.”

The bonds will mature in five years, on Oct. 1, 2028, with an interest rate of 5.74 percent. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.

Since 1993, every Ohio treasurer has invested in Israel Bonds, joining more than 115 other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds.

With the upcoming purchase, the Ohio Treasury will hold a total of $187.5 million in Israel Bonds, continuing Ohio’s standing as one of the largest government holders of these bonds in the United States.

This purchase will bring Ohio’s total purchases to $227.5 million since Sprague took office.