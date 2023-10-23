Marshall to celebrate 25th anniversary of John Deaver Drinko Library on Tuesday Published 12:00 am Monday, October 23, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the John Deaver Drinko Library on Tuesday with an informal event at 2 p.m. in the library and a fundraising gala at 6 p.m. at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

The library opened its doors in October 1998. Named for 1942 Marshall graduate and longtime university supporter John Deaver Drinko, it was designed by Perry Dean Rogers & Partners, with elements that tie to Old Main and a terra cotta archway salvaged from the building that previously stood there.

The 180,000-square-foot building is home to University Libraries’ general collections, Information Technology, multiple study and meeting rooms, the Online Learning Design Center, the Writing Center and a popular relaxation station.

University Libraries invites the Marshall community to celebrate the building’s anniversary with free cake and refreshments at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the lobby, along with a performance by Marshall’s own a capella group, 3rd Avenue, led by director Dr. Briana Nannen, and remarks from Marshall Provost Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee and Dr. Monica Brooks, dean of University Libraries.

The evening of Oct. 24 will feature a private fundraising event for the planned Integrated Services Center. The ISC will be located on the first floor of Drinko Library and will integrate Circulation Services, Research Services, the Writing Center and the Drinko location of the MU Food Pantry with grab and go service.

The center will include a shared space for libraries, IT and the Writing Center, offer a podcasting/videocasting room (in collaboration with the Marshall University Foundation), and host the Communication Studies Presentation Room (in collaboration with Dr. Clinton Brown and Communication Studies).

Special guests for the dinner include Mukherjee, as well as Dr. Montserrat Miller, executive director of Marshall’s John Deaver Drinko Academy, and Judge Robert C. Chambers of U.S. District Court’s Southern District of West Virginia.

“I was so thrilled to have an opportunity to assist with the move to the Drinko Library in 1998 when we opened and have enjoyed seeing it evolve through the years,” Brooks said. “The concept was extremely innovative for the time. You’d think we would have fallen back a bit since then, but I am happy to report this facility, the services and the talent within supporting our students and faculty with their research needs have stayed abreast of national trends. With our new and evolving efforts in open educational resources, integrated services, digital literacy, podcasting, and even wellness and pop culture, the Drinko Library is still relevant, inventive, and on point.”