Benita Heath Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Jan. 20, 2023

A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Saturday, Nov. 4 to honor Benita Grace Heath.

Heath, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was a longtime resident of Ashland and died on Jan. 20 at age 71.

She was retired from The Ironton Tribune, where she worked as a reporter and assistant editor. Her career also included work as a reporter for the Daily Independent in Ashland, Kentucky and as a freelance contributor for The Lexington Herald-leader, in Kentucky.

In her retirement, she continued as a freelance contributor for The Tribune and Tri-State Living magazine and Ashland Living.

She was a graduate of Otterbein University in Westerville.

Benita was a member of First Christian Church, in Ashland and was known for love of animals and promoting reading through the Ashland Book Club.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located at 1930 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, with the Rev. Deanna Bradley officiating. A lunch will be served after the event.