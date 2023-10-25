South Point sweeps, wins overall at Buckeye Classic (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

It’s been three years since the Buckeye Classic returned from COVID-19 closures, and, for the third of those years, the Band of Gold from South Point High School won best overall in the event.

On Saturday, 14 high schools from four classes took part in the competition, which is in its 37th year at Tanks Stadium at Ironton High School.

“It went well,” Anthony Nolan, the band director at Ironton said, noting that it was his first time hosting the event.

As the host school, Ironton does not compete, but its Million Dollar Band performs during the closing and its members hand out trophies to the guest schools.

South Point swept all of the categories in the Class AA portion of the event, in which it competed with Spring Valley High School, of Huntington, West Virginia.

This enabled the school to come out on top as best overall for the event, with Dawson-Bryant High School as runner up and Portsmouth West as third place.

“This is really exciting,” David Edward, the band instructor for South Point, said. “It’s our first win this year. It’s nice to validate all of the hard work the students have put in this season.”

The event also serves as an opportunity for schools to earn a qualification for future competitions this year. Earning that distinction were South Point, Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant, Rock Hill, Spring Valley, Portsmouth West, Northwest, Valley, Gallia Academy and Lynchburg Clay.

Buckeye Classic results:

Class B

Guard

• Second: Minford

• First: Gallia Academy

Percussion

• Third: Gallia Academy

• Second: Northwest

• First: Minford

Band

• Third: Minford

• Second: Northwest

• First: Gallia Academy

Class A

Guard:

• Third: Chesapeake

• Second: Dawson-Bryant

• First: Portsmouth West

Percussion:

• Third: Portsmouth West

• Second: Dawson-Bryant

• First: Chesapeake

Band:

• Third: Rock Hill

• Second: Portsmouth West

• First: Dawson-Bryant

Class AA

Guard:

• Second: Spring Valley

• First: South Point

Percussion:

• Second: Spring Valley

• First: South Point

Band:

• Second: Spring Valley

• First: South Point

Overall Auxiliary: Portsmouth West

Overall Percussion: Chesapeake

— The Class C results had not been received from event organizers by press time.