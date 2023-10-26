Damita Brammer Published 8:32 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

April 2, 1941 — Oct. 26, 2023

Damita Brammer, 82, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 in Ironton.

She was born in Ironton on April 2, 1941 to her late mother, Mary Dean.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Brammer, and Carl and Edna Dean, who raised her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Paula Sheffield, Brian Brammer and Kevin Brammer; her family, William Dean, Theresa Dean, Bob Dean and Dick Dean; and her grandchildren, Paul Sheffield, Bobbi Kelty, Justin Brammer and Jesse Brammer.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday in Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Rd. 44S Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need. Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.