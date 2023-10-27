John Fierce Published 2:17 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

John Raymond Fierce, 82, of Proctorville, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Thornton Fierce.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.