Mountwest instructor selected as 2023 Higher Education Art Educator of the Year

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Alesa Martin (Submitted photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mountwest Community and Technical College has announced that Multimedia Instructor, Alesa Martin, has been selected as the West Virginia Art Education Association’s Higher Education Art Educator of the Year.

This recognition highlights Martin’s contributions to the field of art education and her dedication to fostering creativity and innovation among students.

Mountwest said it takes great pride in the accomplishments of its faculty members and that Martin has demonstrated a passion for teaching and a commitment to nurturing the artistic talents of her students.

Email newsletter signup

“We are thrilled to see Alesa receive this well-deserved recognition,” said VP of Institutional Advancement & Human Resources, Mesha Shamblin “Her passion for art and commitment to teaching have made a lasting impact on our students and we are proud to have her as part of our faculty.”

More Education

South Point sweeps, wins overall at Buckeye Classic (WITH GALLERY)

Marshall to celebrate 25th anniversary of John Deaver Drinko Library on Tuesday

Celebrating big wins (WITH GALLERY)

Application open for Big Cover Up grant

Print Article

  • Polls

    How cold is too cold — At what point does the temperature have to fall to before you turn on your furnace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections