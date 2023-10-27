Mountwest instructor selected as 2023 Higher Education Art Educator of the Year Published 12:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mountwest Community and Technical College has announced that Multimedia Instructor, Alesa Martin, has been selected as the West Virginia Art Education Association’s Higher Education Art Educator of the Year.

This recognition highlights Martin’s contributions to the field of art education and her dedication to fostering creativity and innovation among students.

Mountwest said it takes great pride in the accomplishments of its faculty members and that Martin has demonstrated a passion for teaching and a commitment to nurturing the artistic talents of her students.

“We are thrilled to see Alesa receive this well-deserved recognition,” said VP of Institutional Advancement & Human Resources, Mesha Shamblin “Her passion for art and commitment to teaching have made a lasting impact on our students and we are proud to have her as part of our faculty.”