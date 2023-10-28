Halloween parade set for Monday

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Ironton police chief Pam Wagner hands out candy at the downtown safe Trick-or-Treat in 2021. This year’s event is set for Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

City, villages schedule Trick or Treat

Costumed characters will take to the streets again on Monday for the annual Ironton Halloween Parade.

The event, organized by the Ironton Lions Club and the Ironton Rotary Club, is set for 7 p.m., beginning at the Rotary Fountain at Third and Center streets and proceeding along Third Street and to the Ironton Splash park.

Email newsletter signup

Lou Pyles, with the Lions Club, said those wanting to take part can show up at the fountain, beginning at 6 p.m., where they will be pinned with a number.

Line-up for the parade will then begin at 6:50 p.m.

Judges will await participants at the conclusion of the parade, where monetary awards will be given out for best costume.

The parade accompanies Ironton’s downtown Safe Trick or Treat, which will take place at businesses from 5:30-7 p.m.
Ironton’s neighborhood Trick or Treat is set for Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m.

The villages of South Point, Coal Grove and Chesapeake have scheduled their Trick or Treats from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Lions Club will also be busy this weekend, with the final day of the Haunted Tunnel, which Pyles said is set for 7:30-11 p.m. today in the old Route 75 tunnel just off State Route 93 and the U.S. 52 exit. Cost of admission is $10.

More News

Groundbreaking takes place on stormwater project

$100M in federal funding headed to Ohio to combat opioid crisis

Mountwest instructor selected as 2023 Higher Education Art Educator of the Year

Rotary Club cancels Murder Mystery Dinner

Print Article

  • Polls

    How cold is too cold — At what point does the temperature have to fall to before you turn on your furnace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections