Halloween parade set for Monday Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

City, villages schedule Trick or Treat

Costumed characters will take to the streets again on Monday for the annual Ironton Halloween Parade.

The event, organized by the Ironton Lions Club and the Ironton Rotary Club, is set for 7 p.m., beginning at the Rotary Fountain at Third and Center streets and proceeding along Third Street and to the Ironton Splash park.

Lou Pyles, with the Lions Club, said those wanting to take part can show up at the fountain, beginning at 6 p.m., where they will be pinned with a number.

Line-up for the parade will then begin at 6:50 p.m.

Judges will await participants at the conclusion of the parade, where monetary awards will be given out for best costume.

The parade accompanies Ironton’s downtown Safe Trick or Treat, which will take place at businesses from 5:30-7 p.m.

Ironton’s neighborhood Trick or Treat is set for Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m.

The villages of South Point, Coal Grove and Chesapeake have scheduled their Trick or Treats from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Lions Club will also be busy this weekend, with the final day of the Haunted Tunnel, which Pyles said is set for 7:30-11 p.m. today in the old Route 75 tunnel just off State Route 93 and the U.S. 52 exit. Cost of admission is $10.