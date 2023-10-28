Terry’s big plays, Ironton’s defense keys rout of Warriors Published 1:28 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By JIM WALKER

There was some talk about this being one of those David vs. Goliath battles.

Well, Goliath won this time.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers turned in a dominating performance as they routed the Worthington Christian Warriors 56-6 on Friday in the Division 5 Region 19 playoffs.

Shaun Terry touched the ball just 3 times and turned all 3 into touchdowns in 3 different ways.

Terry ran for one touchdown, returned a punt for another score and then caught a TD pass to cap off a quick but productive evening.

Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said the big plays were a big part in getting out to the big lead.

“It’s really nice to have that ability and have the guys back there that are needed to do that,” said Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton.

“Ultimately, we have to get where we can sustain some things. I don’t know how many offensive plays we ran — probably only ran mid-20s I guess — we looked a little more crisp and ran plays a little better. We’re just going to go back and keep chipping away at it. I know it’s a cliche, we say it every week, but we’re just going to try to get better every day.”

Ironton (10-1) will now host Heath next Friday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Heath (9-2) won 27-15 over Portsmouth West which had 3 turnovers while the Bulldogs did not have a turnover.

The Warriors (4-7) started the game with an onside kickoff and recovered it at the Ironton 40. But they had little success and turnovers the ball over on downs at the Ironton 31.

It took Ironton all of one play to score as Terry broke loose and rambled down the sidelines for 69 yards and the score with 9:40 on the clock. David Fields kicked the first of 8 conversions and it was 7-0.

Following a 3-and-out, the Warriors got off a 37-yard punt that Terry cradled in his arms at the 22-yard line and returned it the other way for a 78-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead at the 7:40 mark.

The Warriors got a first down on their next possession but the drive stalled as a fourth down pass at the Ironton 32 went incomplete.

Ironton couldn’t move the ball and punted but the Warriors couldn’t moved the ball and got off a short punt that gave Ironton the ball at the Worthington Christian 39.

Jesse Copas shot through the defense on the ensuing play for the touchdown and Ironton’s lead was extended to 21-0 with just 58 seconds on the first quarter clock.

The Warriors fumbled on the kickoff and Braydon Sturgill recovered at the 39-yard line.

This time it took 8 plays to score with Braden Schreck throwing 4 yards to Bailey Thacker for the touchdown and a 28-0 lead with 10:13 left in the half.

Following another Warriors’ punt, Ironton had the ball at the Worthington Christian 41 and on first down Terry teamed up with Schreck on a 41-yard scoring pass with 8:14 on the clock and it was 35-0.

“What can you say? He’s a player. There’s no doubt about that. He’s a player,” Pendleton said of Terry. “He’s the guy who can take it to the house any time he touches the ball and he proved that again tonight.”

Ironton got the ball back at the Warriors 41. Schreck had a big 24-yard run and then Gavin Hart finished off the 4-play drive with a 4-yard scoring run and it was 42-0 with 5:23 left in the second quarter.

A 40-yard punt return by Kayden Edwards set Ironton up at the Warriors 24-yard one and Carmon raced up the middle on first down for the score and a 49-0 lead.

One play later, the Warriors fumble and Connor Lowe recovered at the 36. Schreck hit Tyler Roach on the next play and it was 56-0 with 2:33 left in the half.

Ironton’s backups finished the game and the Warriors avoided the shutout when Hobie Raikes hit Hunter Anderson with a 6-yard scoring pass on the game’s final play.

Ironton finished with 284 total yards on just 26 plays. The Fighting Tigers ran for 192 yards and threw for another 92.

Braden Schreck got the start at quarterback and was 4-of-6 passing for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns while running 5 times for 51 yards.

The Warriors had just 131 total yards with only 36 coming on the ground on 27 carries. Raikes was 11-of-29 for 95 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Pendleton praised the defense for its performance.

“Obviously, they did a good job. They were aggressive and caused a lot of turnovers. We’ve just got to clean up some pre-snaps, alignments and eye control and I think we’ll be alright,” said Pendleton.

Wrth. Christian 0 0 0 6 = 6

Ironton 21 35 0 0 = 56

First Quarter

Irn — Shaun Terry 69 run (David Fields kick) 9:40

Irn — Shaun Terry 78 punt return (David Fields kick) 7:40

Irn — Jesse Copas 39 run (David Fields kick) 0:58

Second Quarter

Irn — Bailey Thacker 4 pass from Braden Schreck (David Fields kick0 10:13

Irn — Shaun Terry 41 pass from Braden Schreck (David Fields kick) 8:14

Irn — Gavin hart 4 run (David Fields ick) 5:23

Irn — Tyler Carmon 24 run (David Fields kick) 3:18

Irn — Tyler Roach 36 pass from Braden Schreck (David Fields kick) 2:33

Fourth Quarter

WC — Hunter Anderson 6 pass from Hobie Raikes (no attempt) 0;00

WCIrn

First downs 9 10

Rushes-yards 27-36 19-192

Passing yards 95 92

Total yards 131 284

Cmp-Att-Int 11-29-1 5-7-0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 4-2

Penalties-yards 3-35 9-95

Punts-average 5-31.0 2-44.5

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Worthington Christian: Hezekiah Musagala 12-29, Luke Hermiz 5-24, Hobie Raikes 6-minus 8, Team 1-minus 10., Gabe Long 3-1; Ironton: Braden Schreck 5-51, Shaun Terry 1-69 TD, Tyler Carmon 4-36 TD, Jesse Copas 2-42 TD, Gavin Hart 4-13 TD, Kayden Edwards 1-4, Team 2-minus 21.

PASSING–Worthington Christian: Hobie Raikes 11-29-1 95 TD; Ironton: Braden Schreck 4-6-0 87 3-TD, Kayden Edwards 1-1-0 5.

RECEIVING–Worthington Christian: Hunter Anderson 3-46 TD, Jacob Corbin 1-6, Zach Kirkley 3-27, Hezekiah Musagala 1-minus 3; Ironton: Shaun Terry 1-41 TD, Tyler Roach 1-36 TD, Bailey Thacker 2-10 TD, Connor Lowe 1-5,

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.