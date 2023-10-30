Redmen fall to top-seeded Garaway in playoffs Published 7:58 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By JIM WALKER

SUGARCREEK — The Rock Hill Redmen were already facing a tall order and the Garaway Pirates did all they could to order everything on the menu.

The top-seeded and unbeaten Pirates jumped out to a quick lead and went on to beat the No.16 seed Redmen 45-7 in the Division 6 Region 23 playoffs on Friday.

Garaway (11-0) running back Dillon Soehnlen filled his plate as he ran 9 times for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns. Quarterback Brady Geibel went back for seconds as he was a perfect 14-of-14 passing for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Pirates finished with 239 total yards.

Rock Hill (4-7) finished with 165 total yards with 154 coming on the ground. Anthony Stamper ran 20 times for 108 yards while Levi Jiles added 34 yards on 9 attempts.

“Garawahy is a really good football team. They have a lot of talented players. There’s a reason they’re unbeaten,” said Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz.

“But I’m proud of our kids. They never quit. They played hard until the last whistle.”

The Pirates got the opening kickoff and went 65 yards in 6 players with Soehnlen running the final 5 yards. Anderson Colon kicked the conversion and it was 7-0 at the 10:03 mark.

Rock Hill spilled its drink on their second play by losing a fumble at their own 26. It took Garaway just 3 plays to score as Geibel hit Wyatt Wallick with a 4-yard scoring pass and a 14-0 lead at the 7”51 mark of the quarter.

Rock Hill still played hard by driving to the Pirates 32. A penalty backed the ball up and a fourth down run by Gage Clutters came up just short of the first down.

The Pirates used 10 players to cover 71 yards as Geibel hit Payton Keller with a 13-yard scoring pass with only 5 seconds left in the quarter and it was 21-0.

A bad snap on a punt gave the ball back to Garaway at the Redmen 31 and Soehnlen scored on the ensuing play for a 28-0 lead.

The Redmen were resilient once again as they drove 84 yards in 15 plays. Jiles ran 4 yards on the first play of the drive and Stamper went 8 yards on the final play for the touchdown.

Connor Blagg kicked the conversion and it was 28-7 with 3:35 in left I the half.

Wallick got a 39-yard kickoff return to the Rock Hill 41 and the Pirates needed just 5 players to score as Soehnlen ran 20 yards to the scored with 44 seconds left.

The teams exchanged possessions to begin the second half and then on Rock Hill’s second possession, Pirates linebacker Ethan Kimble return an interception 48 yards for a touchdown and a 42-7 lead. At the 4:32 mark.

Rock Hill’s next drive stalled at its own 25 when the Redmen couldn’t convert a fourth down play. The Pirates got to the Rock Hill one-yard line but a bad snap pushed the ball back to the 8.

Faced with a fourth down at the 7, Colon booted a 25-yard field goal with 6:10 to play to set the final score.

Rock Hill 0 7 0 0 = 7

Garaway 21 14 7 3 = 45

First Quarter

Gar — Dillon Soehnlen 5 run (Anderson Colon kick) 10:03

Gar — Wyatt Wallick 4 pass from Brady Geibel (Anderson Colon kick) 7:51

Gar — Payton Keller 13 pass from Brady Geibel (Anderson Colon kick) 0:05

Second Quarter

Gar — Dillon Soehnlen 31 run (Anderson Colon kick) 11:35

RH — Anthony Stamper 8 run (Connor Blagg kick) 3:35

Gar — Dillon Soehnlen 20 run (Anderson Colon kick) 0:44

Third Quarter

Gar — Ethan Kimble 48 interception return (Anderson Colon kick) 4:32

Fourth Quarter

Gar — Anderson Colon 25 field goal 6:10

———

RHGar

First downs 10 13

Rushes-yards 45-154 22-94

Passing yards 11 145

Total yards 165 239

Cmp-Att-Int 1-5-1 14-14-0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-0

Penalties-yards 7-48 2-28

Punts-average 1-26.0 0-00.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 20-108 TD, Levi Jiles 9-34, Gage Clutters 2-8, Dallin Cox 2-minus 12, Chase Sizemore 5-14, Landon Rose 1-minus 2, Team 1-2. Garaway: Dillon Soehnlen 9-101 3-TD, Brady Geibel 5-minus 14, Luis Wahl 3-minus 1, Jayce Wallick 3-10, team 2-minus 2.

PASSING–Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 1-5-1 11; Garaway: Brady Geibel 14-14-0 145 2-TD.

RECEIVING–Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 1-11; Garaway: Jenson Garber 4-48, Braden Raber 3-35, Wyatt Wallick 4-34 TD, Payton Keller 1-13 TD, Jayce Wallick 1-11, Dillon Soehnlen 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.