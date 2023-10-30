Dustin Clark Published 5:36 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Dustin Tyler Clark, 35, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, after a 10 ½-year courageous battle with brain cancer, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Clark.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Tracy Tooley officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

prior to the service. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, Miller.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.