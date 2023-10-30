Lena Clark-Conn Published 5:20 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Oct. 12, 1951 — Oct. 28, 2023

Lena Mae (Blevins) Clark-Conn, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Creed Blevins and Eliza (Wilson) Blevins, born Oct. 12, 1951 in Wise, Virginia.

Lena was a 1969 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School. Lena was a member of Rock Camp Church where she was a very active member. She was employed as a childcare worker at Golden Girls Group Home in Ceredo, West Virginia, where she impacted many young girls’ lives over the years and received “Childcare Worker of the Year” from the State of West Virginia.

Lena enjoyed having her morning coffee at the Coal Grove Freezette. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Lena was very well known in the community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Conn; and her siblings, Margaret Blevins, Melba Allen, Jeri Bowman, Roy Blevins, Danny Blevins and Joe Blevins.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Julia Dawn Clark, of Ironton, Christina Bowen (Adam Rowe), of Ashland, Kentucky, and Joseph Clark (Dianna), in Clifton, Illinois; her siblings, Janet Hanshaw and Eddie Blevins; her grandchildren; Danny (Megan) Clark, Taylor Clark (Zakary Lane), Emily Clark, Hannah Remy (Robert Thayer), Narisha Remy, Kyle Bowen (Alicia Spotloe), Savannah Johnson (Jacob), Jordan Bowen and Blake Bowen (Erin Jenkins); her great-grandchildren, Madden Clark, Hayden Clark, Levi Blankenship, Lexi Blankenship, Elliot Hacker, Mason Bowen, Blakely Bowen, Kylen Bowen, Briahna Lennex, Evan Johnson, Emma Johnson, Easton Johnson, Weston Bowen and a new grandbaby, due in March 2024; many nieces and nephews, her special friends, Patti Roberts, Marti McGraw, Judy Malone; and her travel buddies, Connie Cole and Shirley Olson.

The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to the nurses and staff at King’s Daughters Medical Center for the care Lena received.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m.. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with Pastor Leon Dalton and Pastor Jim Kearns officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.