Patricia Iris Daniels, 88, of South Point, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no services, per Patricia’s request. She will lay to rest at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.