Stephen Bryant Published 5:35 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Stephen D. Bryant, 75 of Ironton, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Lisa Bryant.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point,

with Pastor Jamie Blair officiating. Military graveside will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Family and friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.