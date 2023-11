Flyers dominate All-SOC soccer team Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The St. Joseph Flyers not only won the Southern Ohio Conference 1 soccer championship this season, but they dominated the All-SOC team.

The Flyers landed 8 players on the first team and 3 more on the second team.

St, Joseph was also prominent in the league awards as senior Bryson Burcham was named the Defensive Player of the Year, senior Brady “Quinn” Medinger was co-Offensive Player of the Year with New Bostons’s Rhys Bratchett while Mike Balestra was voted Coach of the Year.

Southern Ohio Conference

All-SOC 1 Soccer Team

First Team

League Champions: St. Joseph

First Team

Brady Medinger, St. Joseph

Bryson Burcham, St. Joseph

Evan Balestra, St. Joseph

Wesley Neal, St. Joseph

Landon Rowe, St. Joseph

Eli Ford, St. Joseph

Ian Whaley, St. Joseph

Jack Whaley, St. Joseph

Jackyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley

Braxton Dillow, Lucasville Valley

Chase Powell, Lucasville Valley

Dalton Serry, Lucasville Valley

Christian Copen, Lucasville Valley

Kam Janes, Western

Tyler Kerns, Western

Elijah McQuay, Western

Cole Grooms, Western

Colton Maynard, New Boston

Rhys Bratchett, New Boston

Josiah Smith, New Boston

Hunter Easter, New Boston

Second Team

Eric Dutey, St. Joseph

Carson Lyons, St. Joseph

Blake Medinger, St. Joseph

Chase Davis, Lucasville Valley

Aidan Gray, Lucasville Valley

Nick Queen, Lucasville Valley

Brody Dennison, Western

Logan Thompson, Western

Julian Brady, New Boston

Kellen Gray, New Boston

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Brady Medinger, St. Joseph

Rhyss Bratchett, New Boston

Defensive Player of the Year

Bryson Burcham, St. Joseph

Coach of the Year

Mike Balestra, St. Joseph

—————

All-SOC 2

First Team

Max Hagars, Wheelersburg

Connor Estep, Wheelersburg

Nick Sylvia, Wheelersburg

Ethan Hochstapler, Wheelersburg

Miller McKenzie, Wheelersburg

Breyden Byrd, Wheelersburg

Clark Weller, Wheelersburg

Brody Wilburn, Wheelersburg

Sam Tieman, Minford

Grant Wheeler, Minford

Ethan Cordle, Minford

Gavin Downey, Minford

Myles Montgomery, Minford

Hunter, Bernard, South Webster

Dylan Shupert, South Webster

Carson Corriell, South Webster

Benaiah Andrews, South Webster

Caleb Lewis, Northwest

Jay Jenkins, Northwest

Logan Shepherd, Northwest

Carter Essman, Portsmouth West

Colton Journey, Portsmouth West

Landyn Russell, Waverly,

Second Team

Carter Porter, Wheelersburg

Kayson Whitt, Wheelersburg

Cooper Heimbach, Wheelersburg

Alex Reeder, Minford

Max Lauder, Minford

Ashton Reeder, Minford

Tyler Sommer, South Webster

Lady Mantle, South Webster

Evan Mitchell, Northwest

Levi Brunch, Northwest

Michael Grobowski, Portsmouth West

Carson Moore, Waverly

Nathan Lehew, Waverly

Offensive Player of the Year

Max Hagars, Wheelersburg

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Connor Estep, Wheelersburg

Logan Shepherd, Northwest

Coach of the Year

Jon Estep, Wheelersburg