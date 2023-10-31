Class of 1953 holds 70th reunion Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Ironton High School Class of 1953 met recently for their 70th Reunion in the social rooms of First Baptist Church.

The dinner was catered by Linda Holschuh.

Those attending from out of town were Ralph and Eileen Hafle, of Benton, Arkansas, Vivian Kizzee and her daughter, Kathy Pelly, of Lakeland, Dr. Jack and Nancy Litle, of Franklin, Sue Falter, of Beavercreek, and Jody Hoak, of Huber Heights.

Those from Ironton attending were Gene Butler, Pat Zornes, Marlene Ferguson, Ruth Coyer, Fondalene Alfrey, Phyllis Fairchild, Gene and Margie Molter, Jim and Pat Riggs,

Kay Rader, Peggy Joseph, Bob and Barbara Murnahan, Gloria Steed and Phyllis Shafer.

Invited guests, members of the Class of 1954, were Janet Stone, Dottie Carrol, Denny and Shirley Coburn and Harold “Jeep” Lewis.

Gifts were awarded to: Ralph Hafle, who came the farthest; Phyllis Fairchild, for the most grandchildren; Vivian Kizzee, for the most great-grandchildren; Gene Butler, for first reservation; and Nancy Litle, the grand prize.