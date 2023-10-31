Danny Carmon Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Jan. 22, 1955 —Oct. 27, 2023

Danny Ray Carmon, 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Danny was born Jan. 22, 1955, in Ironton, a son of the late George Carmon and Betty Bell Soulanille.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Moore Gue. He is survived by one son, Daniel (Brynn) Carmon; two sisters, Connie Coburn Schoub and Mary Lynn Wetzel; three brothers, Jeff Carmon, George Carmon and David Gene Carmon; and two grandchildren, Garrett and Grace Ann Carmon.

Danny liked going to car shows and going fishing. He instilled unconditional love into his surrounding loved ones, and this impact was so strong that it will carry for generations to come. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Family and friends may visit from 9-10 a.m. prior to service.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.