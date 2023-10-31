Herd basketball to host Lees-McRae on Wednesday Published 11:58 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By CODY LINN

Associate Director for Strategic Communicataions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team hosts its final ‘Fans First’ game before the regular season when it hosts Lees-McRae on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Henderson Center.

TICKETS: Admission for Wednesday is FREE! Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are available HERE!

PROMOTIONS: The women’s basketball team will be signing autographs from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse! At halftime, kids can participate in a dunk contest on the court.

PRE-GAME NOTES

Kamdyn Curfman led MU with 24 points, including 19 in the second half, on a 9-for-13 night from the field, making six of his nine attempts from behind the arc against UPike on Sunday.

Kevon Voyles followed with 20 points in his Herd debut, adding five rebounds and five assists to his stat line, tying Jacob Conner for the team high.

Joining Voyles in their first action with the Herd were Nate Martin, Cameron Crawford, Ryan Nutter and Kycen Pruett.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS