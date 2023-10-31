Herd home game with Georgia Southern set for 7 p.m. Published 2:30 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Associate A.D. of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Football’s Nov. 11 home matchup against Georgia Southern will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on NFL Network, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced on Monday afternoon.

The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced the time and television considerations for the game as part of the 12-day window agreement between the Sun Belt and its television contract with ESPN.

The game’s theme is “We Are … Playing For the 75” which honors the 75 persons whose lives were lost in the Marshall Plane Crash, which took place on Nov. 14, 1970.

“The game for the ‘75’ will always be a game of significance,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “Remembering those we lost and then honoring how our university came together to overcome the tragedy has deep meaning and impact for all of us. A national audience will now be a part of our community and how we come together annually here at Marshall. Your presence during this game is particularly important and we will do our part to make sure we remember and honor the ‘75’ appropriately.”

Monday’s announcement means that Marshall Football will be showcased in a nationally-televised linear broadcast for the eighth time in its first 10 games of the 2023 season.

Georgia Southern and Marshall will be meeting for the eighth time in the series between the two schools with the Thundering Herd boasting of a 5-2 record in the series.

Marshall won the first meeting between the schools at the FBS level last season when they went to Statesboro, Georgia, and earned a 23-10 victory at Paulson Stadium.

This will be Georgia Southern’s first trip to Joan C. Edwards Stadium since the 1995 season when the Herd earned a 37-7 victory over the Eagles.