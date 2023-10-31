‘In this town of Halloween’ (WITH GALLERY) Published 11:59 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

1 of 21

Burlington students take part in annual costume parade

BURLINGTON — Drivers found County Road 1 was shut down to traffic in Burlington on Friday, but it was for festive reasons.

Led by South Point High School’s Band of Gold, fresh from their recent win at the Buckeye Classic, students from Burlington Elementary proceeded out of the building, across the parking lot and into the streets surrounding the school.

Email newsletter signup

Among them were witches, princesses, inflatable T-Rexes, cheerleaders, horror characters, cops and other costumed characters.

The rain held out and the weather was pleasant for the school’s annual Halloween parade, which has been taking place for many years.

Along the route, children got the chance to collect candy from faculty, as well as staff at Hatcher’s Greenhouse, located across the street.

The business has a long history of partnering with the school for its events and the parade route winded its way through the decorated lot, which included its annual Pumpkinville display for the holidays.

The school’s parade is a longtime tradition for students and originally took them around the lot, where parents and community could see the costumes, but, since principal David Ashworth began his tenure at the school last year, it has been expanded and now ventures out into the community.

The other K-5 school in the district, South Point Elementary School, district hosted their Halloween parade on Tuesday.