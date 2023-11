Janiece Kelley Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Janiece Ann Kelley, 82, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Oct. 26, 2023, in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m.Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.