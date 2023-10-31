Richard Hunter Cooke Jr. Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Aug. 10, 1962 — Oct. 30, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Richard Hunter Cooke, Jr., a loving son, brother, father, and devoted grandfather, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 30, 2023.

Fondly known as ‘Rick’, he was a man of benevolence, humor, and a profound love for his family and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Rick enjoyed gardening, antique shopping, and fishing and hunting. He found solace and fulfillment in the great outdoors and often shared lively stories of his adventures, leaving his friends and family rolling in laughter. His legacy will forever shine in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Born on Aug. 10, 1962 in the close-knit town of South Point, Richard’s upbringing in this tight community helped shape his deep-rooted values and character. He later moved to Northern Kentucky, where he continued to cherish the bonds of family and community.

Rick had an infectious wit; his hilarity was a testament to his joyful spirit and love of life. He could effortlessly bring smiles to the faces of those around him, and his humor was a source of comfort during even the most challenging times.

Rick was a devoted father to his son, Hunter (Emily) Cooke; and his daughter, Ashley Cooke (Aaron Baker). He was immensely proud of their accomplishments and cherished every moment spent with them. He was also an adoring grandfather to his 19-month-old granddaughter, Camryn Cooke, reveling in the joys of being a grandparent and imparting his love and joy proudly as “Papaw.”

His family was always at the center of his heart. He shared a close bond with his sisters, Beverlee (Butch) Collins, Kathy (Randy) Smith, Carolyn (Russ) Shepherd and Ree (John) Tipton, who together created a circle of love and support that was unbreakable. His fiancé, Laura Miles, brought warmth and love into his life, and their partnership was a source of happiness for them both.

Rick is preceded in death by grandparents, Colonel Samuel Branch and Agnes Hoertel Cooke and Herman and Georgia Turvey; and parents, Richard Hunter Sr. and Betty Lou Cooke. We are overjoyed with his reunion with them in heaven.

A man of immense integrity and a good heart, Richard Hunter Cooke Jr. touched the lives of many, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love and laughter. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. As we celebrate the blessed life of our dear brother, father, grandfather and friend, we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace, wrapped in the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory forever be a source of inspiration and love for us all.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St, Ironton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.